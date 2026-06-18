'A victim that was following the law:' Innocent bystander killed in Warren police chase

The Brief A police chase through Warren led to the arrest of four people Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr, where 48-year-old Remeious Washington was killed.



A Warren police chase ended with the death of an innocent bystander and the arrest of four juveniles with a fifth suspect still on the loose.

Big picture view:

The crash happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr, where 48-year-old Remeious Washington was killed early Thursday morning. The chase started near Fairfield and Georgiana. It is unknown how fast the vehicles were traveling or how long the pursuit lasted, but the crash has left his family devastated.

"My whole chest caved in. It was like, you know, oh my goodness," said aunt Linda Smith. "And just to see them continue to drive and not even come to and stop. Y’all chasing this person, but somebody’s life is in danger right here."

"And he was doing what he’s supposed to do. He was a victim, and a victim that was following the law, six minutes away from home, six minutes away from home," said sister Khadijah Caldwell.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Four juveniles were arrested. A fifth suspect got away. Remeious’ family learned through social media that a police chase was involved.

Warren Police Department’s pursuit policy is being scrutinized once again. In July 2025, 71-year-old grandmother Wendy Drew was killed in a similar chase. In 2024, Cedric Hayden Jr. and Dejuan Pettis were killed in a crash involving a speeding Warren police officer, who was recently found not guilty.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Warren police for comment, but the department was not immediately available for an interview.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: