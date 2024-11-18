AAA in Dearborn hands out 1,000 vouchers for Thanksgiving meals

A parade of cars and trucks showed up at the AAA headquarters in Dearborn as an effort to tackle food insecurity came face to face with many prepared to experience another holiday season struggling to pay for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

But as volunteers helping with the food giveaway on Monday already know, "the face of food insecurity doesn't look like what we think it looks (like)," according to one of those heading the effort.

"This event today is simply to help and give back to make things a little lighter for families as we prepare for Thanksgiving next week," said Keith Mobley of AAA Michigan.

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, attention is now turned toward the family gatherings that will inhabit homes as relatives convene for another season together.

But for the families that struggle to feed themselves during normal days, the holidays presents a unique challenge to those hoping to meet the expectations of their kids.

That's why AAA is passing out vouchers to a thousand families for a Thanksgiving kit, which comes with potatoes, fruits, vegetables, and more.

Speaking to the volunteers ahead of the giveaway event, Mobley said when it comes to making someone's holiday easier, their simple ‘thank you’ means the world.

"It’s one thing when we go to the food pantries in the food banks, and we pack the food which is necessary in preparation for events like today, but the experience that the volunteers will have today when you actually give that food to a family or an individual in need, there’s nothing like it," he said.

Also in attendance were the Detroit Lions, whose VP of the team's foundation and community relations credited the franchise's amazing fan base for helping them help others.

"Especially those who have been with us through thick and thin and that kind of thing. We wanted to be able to give back in a meaningful way," said Roxanne Caine.