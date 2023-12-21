AAA offers Tow To Go sober rides this holiday season

If you find yourself without a safe and sober way home this holiday season, AAA will make sure you and your vehicle get there.

The company is again offering Tow To Go from Friday, Dec. 22 until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

A tow truck will bring you and your vehicle home, even if you are not an AAA customer.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow to Go is offered from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 to get people home safely in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.