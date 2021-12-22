article

AAA's annual Tow to Go program is back up and running with hopes of preventing impaired driving in Michigan over the holidays.

The end-of-the-year program goes into effect Dec. 24 and is intended to be the last line of defense for keeping intoxicated individuals from getting behind the wheel.

Between 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to 6 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022, AAA will transport would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe place within a 10 mile radius.

The service is free, AAA says, but asks it be treated as a backup plan.

Drunk driving contributes to approximately one-third of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. Those numbers tend to increase during the holiday periods. In 2019, 210 drunk driving-related fatalities were reported, the highest ever during a holiday period.

"Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort."

Here's how it works:

Available to both members and non-members, AAA will transport someone's vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles of where they were picked up.

Tow trucks will limit passengers to one per vehicle and will require face masks, per COVID-19 safety guidelines. Any other passengers will need to make other arrangements.

No appointments are allowed. Instead, someone in a bind should call 855-286-9246.

The service might not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.