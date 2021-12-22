AAA's Tow to Go program will bring impaired Michigan drivers to safe location over holidays
AAA's annual Tow to Go program is back up and running with hopes of preventing impaired driving in Michigan over the holidays.
The end-of-the-year program goes into effect Dec. 24 and is intended to be the last line of defense for keeping intoxicated individuals from getting behind the wheel.
Between 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to 6 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022, AAA will transport would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe place within a 10 mile radius.
The service is free, AAA says, but asks it be treated as a backup plan.
Drunk driving contributes to approximately one-third of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. Those numbers tend to increase during the holiday periods. In 2019, 210 drunk driving-related fatalities were reported, the highest ever during a holiday period.
"Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort."
Here's how it works:
Available to both members and non-members, AAA will transport someone's vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles of where they were picked up.
Tow trucks will limit passengers to one per vehicle and will require face masks, per COVID-19 safety guidelines. Any other passengers will need to make other arrangements.
No appointments are allowed. Instead, someone in a bind should call 855-286-9246.
The service might not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.