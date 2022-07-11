Abortion rights group seeking to codify practice in Michigan says it's cleared signature requirement

The group petitioning to have abortion rights on the 2022 Midterm ballot says it has submitted 753,759 signatures - the most ever for a Michigan ballot initiative.

The ACLU of Michigan announced the milestone on the deadline for submitting enough signatures to qualify, which adds up to 425,059. But Reproductive Freedom for All, the group working to codify abortion in Michigan following the reversal of Roe V. Wade by the Supreme Court, blew by that requirement.

The groundswell of support for the petition is a sign of just how major the topic of abortion will be in the upcoming general election.

There is no authority currently governing abortion in Michigan after a judge suspended the state law that banned the practice without exception. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher suspended the law as a contingency if the Supreme Court's likely ruling dropped. It happened on June 24.

There are currently two pending cases dealing with abortion in Michigan, one from Planned Parenthood and one from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both of which sought clarity on the law.

In response to the lawsuit, the Republican-led state legislature indicated it plans to intervene in the case, saying on June 7 the lawsuit was "illegitimate and outrageous." It has since asked the state Court of Appeals to lift the temporary injunction.

The state Supreme Court has yet to rule on the governor's request. Whitmer had asked the lawsuit be fast-racked to the high court.

According to a Detroit Regional Chamber poll, 59% of Michigan registered voters support making abortion legal. Just 28% oppose it.