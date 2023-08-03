Abraham Ranch provides safe haven for farm animals with Michigan Humane

Abraham Ranch in Clarkston is pretty, peaceful, with plenty of room for farm animals - rescued from bad situations, or surrendered by owners who could no longer care for them.

It is a place for animals finding safety - and sanctuary - right here at the ranch.

"I believe we've had almost 130 animals come on site via the Michigan Humane side and over 50 of them be adopted out and looking for more - I think someone is raising his hand on wanting to be adopted," quipped Katie Abraham.

Sean the Goat is looking for some attention from Katie Abraham - she's vice chair of Michigan Humane - she and her husband, Erik, and their children built Abraham Ranch to re-home animals in need. And also to serve as a shelter for the Michigan Humane farm animals who are up for adoption.

"A family of people and animals and putting it altogether in a beautiful setting has worked out really wonderful," said Erik.

A family - like three senior horses - the golden girls - Tango, Chickie and Lacey - a bonded trio - just waiting.

"We would love for them to go together - they're very bonded. If you take one away the other one really misses them so we would love if they could go to the same home," said Dr. Shirene Cece.

If you're wondering about the horse face coverings - it's sort of like sunglasses and sunscreen all at the same time - keeps the flies away and also keeps them safe from any kind of sunburn.

The care the animals receive there is amazing. Look at Fred who was found malnourished in Detroit - rehabilitated there and adopted by his original owner whose grandmother had sold him years prior.

"We have found farm animals all over the City of Detroit in horrible conditions - goats living on crushed trash under houses and sheep hogtied left abandoned in backyards - horses in lots," said Deborah MacDonald.

MacDonald is the director of statewide response for Michigan Humane - she says in the past it was challenging to find a place to take those animals - not anymore.

"Here they're going to get everything they need and they're going to get spoiled," she said.

Mary the sheep clearly agrees - she literally ran for her life escaping a slaughterhouse in Eastern Market - now she's up for adoption.

Along with plenty of pigs - like Banjo and Elmer and the ranch's longest resident - Penelope - she's a big girl - who would love a furever home.

Of course, we can't forget about the chickens and the turkeys who all need homes, too.

And a sweet hen who adopted our FOX 2 photographer, Gregg.

All in a day's work - working to raise awareness about Michigan Humane and the many animals beyond dogs and cats - that need our care.

"They need more room they need more care and different things," Cece said. "But we know that there's people out there that would love to have them."

If you would like to learn more, donate or adopt, go to michiganhumane.org

