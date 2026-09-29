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The Brief A printing error was discovered on absentee ballots sent to some voters in Wayne County. Part of the ballot was omitted on absentee ballots sent to voters in Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren Township. Absentee ballots are sent out in Michigan 40 days before the election, which is Nov. 3.



A printing error was discovered on absentee ballots in multiple Wayne County communities.

Officials with Van Buren Charter Township said new absentee ballots will be printed and mailed.

Absentee ballot printing error

What they're saying:

Van Buren Charter Township government officials said new absentee ballots need to go out to voters in Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren Township after a printing error.

Officials were notified by Wayne County Elections on Monday of the error, which involved the Belleville Area District Library Board portion of the ballot.

Officials said the omission affected all absentee voters in the following communities:

Belleville

Sumpter

Van Buren Township

Local perspective:

These communities are in southwest Wayne County, just west of Romulus and the Detroit Metro Airport.

What's next:

A corrected absentee ballot will be mailed as soon as the new ballots are printed.

Officials say additional instructions will be included with the new ballots.

Timeline:

Absentee ballots are sent out in Michigan 40 days before the election, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

RELATED: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election

What’s on my ballot?

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Michigan governor

Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan Attorney General

Congressional U.S. Senator

Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot:

Many in metro Detroit are also voting on zoo and museum millages, and districts will also vote for state senators and representatives in Congress.

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

Get more information on the various ways you can vote early in Michigan here .