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Absentee ballot printing error in Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren Twp

By Megan Ziegler
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published September 29, 2026 12:25 PM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 12:25 PM EDT
article

FILE - A stack of Michigan absentee ballots and envelopes sits on a desk. October 3, 2024 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A printing error was discovered on absentee ballots sent to some voters in Wayne County.
    • Part of the ballot was omitted on absentee ballots sent to voters in Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren Township.
    • Absentee ballots are sent out in Michigan 40 days before the election, which is Nov. 3.

A printing error was discovered on absentee ballots in multiple Wayne County communities. 

Officials with Van Buren Charter Township said new absentee ballots will be printed and mailed.

Absentee ballot printing error

What they're saying:

Van Buren Charter Township government officials said new absentee ballots need to go out to voters in Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren Township after a printing error.

Officials were notified by Wayne County Elections on Monday of the error, which involved the Belleville Area District Library Board portion of the ballot. 

Officials said the omission affected all absentee voters in the following communities:  

  • Belleville
  • Sumpter
  • Van Buren Township

Local perspective:

These communities are in southwest Wayne County, just west of Romulus and the Detroit Metro Airport. 

What's next:

 A corrected absentee ballot will be mailed as soon as the new ballots are printed. 

Officials say additional instructions will be included with the new ballots.

Timeline:

Absentee ballots are sent out in Michigan 40 days before the election, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

RELATED: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election

What’s on my ballot? 

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

  • Michigan governor
  • Michigan Secretary of State 
  • Michigan Attorney General 
  • Congressional U.S. Senator 

Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot: 

Many in metro Detroit are also voting on zoo and museum millages, and districts will also vote for state senators and representatives in Congress.

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here. You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct. 

Get more information on the various ways you can vote early in Michigan here

The Source: Information in this article was taken from Van Buren Charter Township government officials, which posted on Facebook. Background information on the election was taken from the Michigan Secretary of State and previous FOX 2 reporting.

2026 ElectionsWayne County