Absentee ballot printing error in Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren Twp
A printing error was discovered on absentee ballots in multiple Wayne County communities.
Officials with Van Buren Charter Township said new absentee ballots will be printed and mailed.
Absentee ballot printing error
What they're saying:
Van Buren Charter Township government officials said new absentee ballots need to go out to voters in Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren Township after a printing error.
Officials were notified by Wayne County Elections on Monday of the error, which involved the Belleville Area District Library Board portion of the ballot.
Officials said the omission affected all absentee voters in the following communities:
- Belleville
- Sumpter
- Van Buren Township
Local perspective:
These communities are in southwest Wayne County, just west of Romulus and the Detroit Metro Airport.
What's next:
A corrected absentee ballot will be mailed as soon as the new ballots are printed.
Officials say additional instructions will be included with the new ballots.
Timeline:
Absentee ballots are sent out in Michigan 40 days before the election, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RELATED: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election
What’s on my ballot?
Big picture view:
No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:
- Michigan governor
- Michigan Secretary of State
- Michigan Attorney General
- Congressional U.S. Senator
Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot:
Many in metro Detroit are also voting on zoo and museum millages, and districts will also vote for state senators and representatives in Congress.
What you can do:
See a sample of what’s on your ballot here. You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.
Get more information on the various ways you can vote early in Michigan here.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from Van Buren Charter Township government officials, which posted on Facebook. Background information on the election was taken from the Michigan Secretary of State and previous FOX 2 reporting.