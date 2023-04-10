Access to abortion pill remains legal in Michigan after Texas judge's consequential ruling

The Michigan health department says medications used in abortion procedures remains legal in the state, despite a federal judge's ruling against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that suspended one of the most common drugs used to terminate a pregnancy.

The judge's decision to suspend the FDA's approval of mifepristone was followed shortly by another federal judge's ruling for the FDA to refrain from making changes to the medication's availability.

The contradictory rulings has thrown the status of abortion medication in limbo.

But according to MDHHS, abortion and medication abortion remains legal in Michigan. The department issued the statement shortly after the judge's decision last Friday.

"Despite claims to the contrary in this lawsuit, medication management of abortion is safe and effective, and is used to provide more than half of all abortion care nationwide," it read.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas ordered the FDA-approved pill to suspend administration because the agency had ignored risks associated with the drug 23 years ago. Along with the Washington State federal judge's decision that came afterward, the Biden administration has also promised to use "every option" to preserve access to the drug.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a fiery statement, saying the judge showed "clear shame and cowardice" and the decision "speaks volumes about the integrity he assigned his judgment."

"This ruling, while an obvious judicial embarrassment, was cruelly timed for a moment when the government and good faith public servants would be at a disadvantage to respond in defense of the constitutional rights of all American women," she said Friday night.

Abortion has become one of the most consequential issues in America, including in Michigan in the past year. Since the legality of the procedure's status was thrown into limbo after the supreme court's overturning of Roe V. Wade in 2022, questions about medication and privacy have followed.