Accidental teen shooting by 13-year-old leads to arrests of boy, gun owner

A 13-year-old has been detained after a suspected accidental shooting wounded a second teen.

The shooting happened at 5 p.m. off Kercheval on the city's east side Monday.

The backstory:

Detroit police found two guns - one of them accidentally fired by the boy hitting another teen hit but expected to be okay, investigators say.

"It’s senseless gun play, there’s no excuse for it, none," said Steve Dolunt, retired assistant Detroit police chief.

The teen was detained by police along with the owner of the guns - charged under the state’s secure storage law.

Dolunt says the accident was preventable.

"Owning a gun, it’s a right, but it’s also a privilege," he said. "You’re supposed to use common sense when you own a weapon.

"You either unload the weapon or keep it locked, where the kids can’t get it."

The State Health Department is sounding the alarm on gun violence calling it a "public health crisis."

Their team reports that firearm injuries are the leading cause of deaths statewide among kids between the ages of one and 19.

It’s why the safe storage law was passed. That law requires gun owners with minors present to secure their gun in a locked box or storage with a locking device.

If not – and something happens, under the law the gun owner is liable for any harm caused by a minor who gets their hands on their weapon.

"From what I've seen when I was on the job, too many people feel that if they come and ask for a gun lock, the cops are going to do a background check on them," Dolunt said. "They’re not. you’re being responsible."

Dolunt is urging more adults and gun owners to do the right thing and take responsibility or pay the consequences.

"I’ve seen so many little kids get shot through carelessness by adults," he said. "Take a free gun lock. You can get it anytime of the year and we’re not going to run your name. We’re not going to hold it against you. You’re being a responsible adult."