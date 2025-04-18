Accused gunman who shot man with autism in the back while running, faces judge

The Brief A suspect accused of shooting a man with autism in the back while he was running. Robert Pugh allegedly frisked Claude Woosk, told him to run and then shot him. Woosk, from River Rouge, was mistakenly dropped off on Detroit's east side when he encountered Pugh.



The 36th District Court judge couldn’t believe the allegations as he read them.

Robert Pugh is accused of shooting an 18-year-old with autism in the back.

"It says 5-foot-3, and 90 pounds?" the judge said. "The allegations were that he was running. The defendant was firing shots at him.

"The court finds that very, very troubling if those allegations are true."

Pugh had his first appearance in court Thursday, two days after he turned himself in.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say on April 9th, Claude Woosk, who lives in River Rouge, was mistakenly dropped off on Detroit’s east side. He frantically called his sister, who told him to take of picture of his location.

Prosecutors say moments later, Pugh walked out of a home, frisked Woosk, told him to run, then shot him in the back.

"The victim was running with his arms flying in the air, posing no threat at all," said prosecutor Rhonda Haidar. "On top of the fact that he’s autistic and struggles with his intellectual disability.

"The facts of this case are extremely troubling and they speak directly to danger to the community."

Pugh didn’t live at the home near Warren and Lenox. He doesn’t have a criminal record, and his attorney hoped his job at Sam’s Club would assure the judge that he’s not a danger.

"I believe this is a mis-identification. My client does live on that street, but I believe this is a mis-identification," said Carla Marable, Pugh's attorney.

The judge gave Pugh a $100,000 dollar cash surety bond, which means only a fraction needs to be paid for release. He’ll also have a GPS tether and curfew.

As for the victim, Woosk was recently released from the hospital.

