Active police investigation at Garden City bar

The Brief An active police investigation is taking place in Garden City. Rockstarz 2.0 bar appears to be the scene with Ford Road blocked off.



A police investigation is underway around the location of Rockstarz Bar on Ford Road.

Garden City police blocked off the area around the bar in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Ford from Wildwood to Venoy was blocked off as an active crime scene.

Michigan State Police could also be seen at the location.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Photo by Scott Wolchek/FOX 2