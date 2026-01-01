Expand / Collapse search

Active police investigation at Garden City bar

By David Komer
Published  January 1, 2026 10:47am EST
Crime and Public Safety
Active police scene at Garden City bar on Ford Road

Police have the area blocked off around Rockstarz 2.0 on Ford Road Thursday morning. 

    • An active police investigation is taking place in Garden City.
    • Rockstarz 2.0 bar appears to be the scene with Ford Road blocked off.

FOX 2 - A police investigation is underway around the location of Rockstarz Bar on Ford Road.

Garden City police blocked off the area around the bar in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Ford from Wildwood to Venoy was blocked off as an active crime scene.

Michigan State Police could also be seen at the location.

Photo by Scott Wolchek/FOX 2

The Source: Information for this report is from a reporter at the scene and Garden City police. 

