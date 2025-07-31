Active Royal Oak police investigation underway near 13 Mile, Crooks
FOX 2 - Royal Oak police are at the scene of an investigation in the area of 13 Mile Road and Crooks on Thursday.
Police said that the scene is in the 3800 block of Crooks.
Image: SkyFOX
"There is no threat to public safety at this time," police said in a post on X. "Please avoid the area until further notice."
The Source: Information for this report is from the Royal Oak Police Department.