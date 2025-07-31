Expand / Collapse search

Active Royal Oak police investigation underway near 13 Mile, Crooks

By David Komer
Published  July 31, 2025 12:45pm EDT
A large police response in Royal Oak is at the scene in the 3800 block of Crooks.

    • A large police presence is investigating a crime scene in the area of 13 Mile and Crooks.
    • The investigation is in the 3800 block of Crooks, but there is no threat to the public.
    • Royal Oak police are asking the public to avoid the area.

FOX 2 - Royal Oak police are at the scene of an investigation in the area of 13 Mile Road and Crooks on Thursday.

Police said that the scene is in the 3800 block of Crooks.

Image: SkyFOX

"There is no threat to public safety at this time," police said in a post on X. "Please avoid the area until further notice."

Image: SkyFOX

The Source: Information for this report is from the Royal Oak Police Department. 

