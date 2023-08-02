Activists hope Wayne State's new president will end school's animal testing program

It wasn't the welcome mat that Wayne State's new president was expecting, but animal rights activists hoped to send a message to the university's new leader in hopes of ending the schools animal testing program.

Outside administrative buildings Wednesday, protesters held signs that read "President Espy: Stop the Dead-End Dog Experiments."

"We know you’re new. We know you have a lot on your plate, but we are hopeful you will do the right thing," said Ryan Merkley.

Merkley is the director of Research, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit that has continually pushed the school to end "these cruel unproductive dog experiments" that activists say have been going on for 32 years.

The testing is for heart failure and hypertension.

Merkley said that during the experiments, "all of the dogs will die."

"They either die during surgery or they die during the experiments. Their death is the end of the experiment. That’s the only end point."

The university has maintained it is "committed to the responsible and ethical use of animals in research, but also recognizes the benefits of research involving animals." It has also acknowledged that heart disease is the number one killer of citizens in America and that their research is vital to saving lives.

On Wednesday, protesters delivered petitions from 104,000 people across the state to Dr. Kimberly Espy's office. She was not in at the time of the delivery.

Espy was elevated to the seat on June 30.

Merkley hopes a new president will mean change.

"She’ll see what all these people have been asking her predecessor for years to end these experiments and hopefully she’ll do the right thing and end them herself," said Merkley.

State lawmakers have previously joined protests organized by the Merkley's nonprofit.

Last year, several sent a letter inquiring about whether the university's animal testing was humane. A request in 2022 sent to the state Attorney General's office asked Michigan's top prosecutor how it regulates experiments done on animals.