The Brief Adam Hollier announced a bid for Congress on Monday, challenging Rep. Shri Thanedar for the 13th Congressional District It's not the first time the two have run for the same seat and could be the beginning of another crowded primary in the Detroit-centric district Hollier's previous bid for Congress ended after he was disqualified for not submitting enough valid signatures during the 2024 election



Adam Hollier is running for Congress, the former Michigan state senator announced on Monday.

This will be Hollier's third campaign for Michigan's 13th Congressional District, where he hopes to challenge U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar.

What they're saying:

Hollier didn't mince words in his official campaign announcement, taking aim at both Elon Musk and Thanedar in his pitch Monday morning.

He called the rising cost of housing, groceries, childcare, and more as the "real crisis in this country."

"We need bold solutions and leaders who won’t back down in the face of this challenge. The last thing we need are more millionaires and billionaires like Elon Musk and Shri Thanedar who are only in it for themselves," he said.

Hollier also took a shot at Thanedar over reporting that he had spent nearly a million dollars in taxpayer funds on advertising during last year's election cycle.

"It’s absurd. While everyday Michiganders are struggling, Shri Thanedar is spending hundreds of thousands of their hard-earned tax dollars putting up self-portraits of himself all over the district," Hollier said in a statement. "That’s something only Donald Trump would be proud of."

The backstory:

Hollier was considered one of the front-runners for the 13th Congressional seat during the 2024 election after coming up short in a crowded primary field two years earlier.

But a review of the required signatures a candidate must submit to run for Congress found hundreds to be fraudulent, derailing his second bid for the office.

The Wayne County Clerk reviewed 1,553 signatures submitted by Hollier's campaign, ruling that only 863 were valid. A candidate must submit at least a thousand valid signatures in order to qualify.

The signatures were originally challenged by Thanedar's campaign.

Dig deeper:

Hollier often cites his military background and his Detroit roots during campaign events.

In 2023, he was appointed as Michigan's veterans affairs director. Prior to that, he was elected to the Michigan State Senate in 2018.