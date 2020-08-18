Adenovirus puts a 6-year-old Detroit girl on life support, education bills pass, Whitmer's DNC speech

Last week, Tyra Davis-Hamilton was at the park playing with her friends. Now her family is planning her funeral. Confined to a hospital bed after a mysterious illness made quick work of her immune system, Tyra's family is baffled.

"I miss my grandbaby. I watched her being born," said Sheila Fortson. "She has been with me every day of her life. and it hurts so bad."

The virus that attacked Tyra was identified as the adenovirus, which is typically nonfatal without prior health concerns - however medical professionals say it can kill in rare cases. So why was it so effective against a perfectly healthy 6-year-old?

After a day playing at the park on Aug. 10, the Detroit-native child went to bed feeling fine. When she woke up, her grandmother said her face was swollen, including her lips and her eyes, which looked puffy.

All signs pointed to an allergic reaction. The family took her to the hospital with an earache and a sore throat, where she appeared to be getting better.

"That evening she laid down to take a nap and that was the last time her eyes were opened," Sheila said.

Her family said Tyra had two seizures the next day. Doctors conducted a variety of tests on her, but all of them came back negative, including the coronavirus. After a hinting suspicion of the adenovirus, they had her tested for that - which came back positive.

But by then, any remedy that could have helped was too late - by Saturday, her brain showed no evidence of activity.

While the adenovirus can infect anyone, it's typically associated with milder symptoms like the common cold, a fever, or a sore throat.

For the family of Tyra, they're waiting to see if she's able to donate any organs before they shut off the machines keeping her alive.

Legislature approves education package

After weeks of uncertainty, lawmakers in the House chamber passed a package of education bills on Monday, greenlighting the fall school year for districts.

After a rare Saturday vote in the Senate, a mostly bipartisan agreement among representatives approved legislation that waives the 180-day school calendar, adds about $583 million in additional funding plus $50 million in hazard pay for teachers, and doesn't require any district to offer in-person learning options - a sharp turn from what Republicans included in earlier forms of the bills.

"Every child in our state deserves the opportunity to go to school safely and to learn, as all of us did growing up," said House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering). "This plan does all three of those things."

Some Democrats voted begrudgingly, claiming it was the best that lawmakers could achieve right now. Others weren't so pleased with the added burden it places on educators without providing the financial security needed during the pandemic. Among the rules they opposed included requiring reporting of educational plans and having teachers meet with students periodically.

Funding will be determined based on a hybridized attendance model, where about 75% of funding would come from last year's attendance record and 25% from this year's.

The governor is expected to sign the bills into law.

Whitmer rips Trump, hails Biden for auto bailout during Democratic National Convention

From introducing herself as "That Woman from Michigan" to praising the Obama-Biden administration's response to the recession when they bailed out the auto industry, the Michigan governor rounded out her 2020's flash of fame on the national stage with a four-minute speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

During a two-hour event unlike any other, well-known and rising figures in the Democratic Party excoriated President Donald Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic while cheering the presumptive nominee Joe Biden for his past work.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example. It will be science, not politics or ego that will drive their decisions. They know the health of our people goes hand-in-hand with the strength of our economy. They know action begets action," said Whitmer.

"Over the past few months, we learned what's essential: rising to the challenge, not denying it. We've learned who is essential, too. Not just the wealthiest among us. Not a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that's killing us and our economy. It's the people who put their own health at risk to care for the rest of us."

Whitmer also honored the death of a 5-year-old Detroit girl who died from complications with COVID-19.

Family looking for justice after car crash kills teen, 14-year-old suspect still missing

A car crash last week in St. Clair County's Lynn Township has sent a family spiraling after their 16-year-old cousin died.

"It just doesn't feel real," said Rabeah Hachem.

"There's no closure, we haven't had any closure yet," Hachem said. "That's pretty much what the family is looking for: Closure. Justice for the correct people that were involved in this incident."

The teen victim in the crash was Jordan Poore, who was ejected from a minivan during the crash. His friend, a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel and is still missing.

Hachem says he's been in contact with the 14-year-old, who says the mother of one of the teen's friends allowed him to rent the minivan for $75.

"The car had no insurance, illegal plates, and expired tags on the vehicle as well," Hachem said.

Hachem believes the woman in question and the teen driver has been laying low. The boy's mother says he ran away from home Monday and that he violated probation by getting behind the wheel and getting into an accident.

The sheriff's department said last week that it's believed the teen fell asleep behind the wheel. A 28-year-old man was in the vehicle with Poore and the underage driver.

Daily Forecast

As promised, a cooler couple of days expected for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures rebound later in the week.

