Family of teen who died in car crash by 14-year-old driver suspect, wants justice

"There's no closure, we haven't had any closure yet," said Rabeah Hachem. "That's pretty much what the family is looking for: Closure. Justice for the correct people that were involved in this incident.

"It just doesn't feel real."

Hachem is still wrapping his head around the death of his 16-year-old cousin Jordan Poore. He was ejected from a minivan during a crash in St. Clair County's Lynn Township last week.

Jordan's friend, a 14-year-old boy, was behind the wheel. Hachem says he's been in contact with the 14-year-old who says the mother of one of the teen's friends allowed him to rent the minivan for $75.

"The car had no insurance, illegal plates, and expired tags on the vehicle as well," Hachem said.

Hachem believes the woman in question and the teen driver has been laying low. The boy's mother says he ran away from home Monday and that he violated probation by getting behind the wheel and getting into an accident.

Advertisement

She wants him to turn himself in. FOX 2 was unable to track down the woman who gave the teen the minivan.

"I believe that the sheriff's department has been trying to get in contact with them," Hachem said. "To say if they're hiding or running that's not my spot to put a name on that but I do know that they are not residing currently where they normally live."

The sheriff's department said last week that it's believed the teen fell asleep behind the wheel. A 28-year-old man was in the vehicle with Poore and the underage driver.

MORE:

"Right now I do believe that this incident did occur because of the adults in the situation specifically the adult who gave the vehicle to the 14-year-old," Hachem said.

