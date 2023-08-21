Adult-only night planned for Glenore Trails immersive haunted forest

article

Stroll the immersive Glenlore Trails during a special adult-only night this fall.

Step onto the mile path and be surrounded by the lights and decorations of the trail during the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil on Friday, Oct. 13.

There are two ticket package options for this 21 and up event - one that has live music and bourbon or wine tasting, and another that includes only entry into the illuminated forest.

Only entry tickets are currently on sale for the adult night, with the alcohol and music tickets available soon. Buy tickets here.

Glenlore Trails changes up throughout the year, and the haunted forest opens for the season Sept. 22.