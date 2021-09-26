Adventures With Purpose: the divers who found Nadine Moses's car

84-year-old Nadine Moses went missing in May of this year. Her car was found 35ft off-shore and 20ft deep in the St. Clair river with a body inside.

The volunteer dive team from Oregon, Adventures With Purpose used information such as the last location of her cell phone and the direction she was last seen driving.

The team said that they had a four minute window, giving them a three mile radius of where to start looking. Within 20 minutes of their dive, they had found the license plate, make and model they were looking for.

Authorities pulled Moses's vehicle from the water and removed the body that was inside. The body has not been identified yet.