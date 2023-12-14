Afghan family finds refuge in Michigan with help from Oakland County residents

A friendship that formed in Afghanistan during the Taliban regime led to an Afghan family finding refuge in Michigan, now calling it home.

With the help of the Evans family from Beverly Hills in Oakland County, Sayed Sadat, his wife Farousa, and their two boys –Baset and Ekram– were able to relocate to the United States. Their brave story reached First Lady Jill Biden, who invited them to the White House earlier this year.

"I was trying to come in 2012-2013, but the immigration process was so slow," Sadat said.

After years of waiting and praying, Sadat and his family finally fled their home country in November 2021. Thanks to a U.S. Marine major, Chip Evans, they boarded one of the last cargo planes headed to America.

Back in 2012, Sadat was working as an interpreter for the US Marine Corps in Afghanistan when he met Chip, a base commander from Michigan. At the time, working as an interpreter was one of the most dangerous jobs for Afghans.

Sadat and Chip formed a bond amidst all the chaos.

"Fighting, ambushing… It was a really bad situation we had," Sadat said.

Chip then extended his support to Sadat and his family, offering assistance to relocate to Michigan and stay with his parents until they can regain stability.

"We were like friends in Afghanistan," Sadat said. "He was like, ‘I know you don’t have any family, just go. My mom and dad will help you.'"

Despite not knowing anyone or much English, the family ultimately met up with Barb Evans, Chip’s mom, who took care of them.

"We were driving with Barb, and I was feeling like I'm alive, you know," Sadat said. "We saw roads, we saw people, and cars, and once we got to the house, then we found out we can breathe. We are free, and no more worrying."

The Evans family and the community stepped up to help the Sadat family resettle.

"I just decided to go pick them up and see if we could help them for a little bit and give them a place to live and stay, and one thing led to another," Barb said. "I reached out to our neighborhood and said ‘hey does anybody have any furniture? Anything you are willing to donate to this cause?’ And it was amazing."

The two boys are now students at Pierce Elementary School in Birmingham, Farousa has learned how to drive, and Sadat is pleased with the work he does in his community.

"Now I have a job at an Arab American council, and I'm a case manager there for Afghans," he said. "I pick up people, help them with translation, and I'm so happy."

