After 2,461 days at shelter, 12-year-old dog finds forever family

After spending nearly seven years at an animal shelter, a pitbull-boxer mix has finally found her forever family.

Sandi, 12, was adopted after 2,461 days by Erin and Carrie Rhodes on Jan. 3.

The Rhodes family had just lost their dog and “couldn’t stop thinking about” Sandi after they met her, according to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society’s Facebook post.

Sandi, who had spent approximately half her life at the shelter, had outlasted past employees and was accustomed to her life there.

Now, she has a new family and was treated like a queen on her journey to her new home.

Footage from the Humane Society showed Sandi’s going home celebration.

It was filled with “pets, kisses and even a few tears,” according to shelter officials.

Sandi was treated like a queen on her way to her new home with a red carpet, adoring subjects and even a crown.

The Marion-Grant County Humane society says that the shelter still has roughly 80 dogs and 200 cats in its care.

Sadly, another dog named Babett is still looking for a home as well after three years af the animal shelter.

Babett has been 3 years at the Marion-Grant Humane Society. (Marion-Grant County Humane Society)

She has been there for an extended say as well and is looking for her forever home.

For more information on how to adopt Babette, information can be found on the shelter's website.

For more information about the Marion-Grant Humane Society can also be found on their website.