After debates, Whitmer's name was floated for vice president. She's not interested

Give a one-word reaction to the statement: "Gretchen Whitmer for vice president."

Ever since her appearance at the Detroit Democratic presidential debate in July, Whitmer's name has managed to float onto the rumor mill of potential nominees for vice president.

In a growing tradition among Michigan governors, Whitmer joins a long list of officials occupying the state's highest office as people considered for the vice presidential ticket. Think former governor's Soapy Williams, George Romney, Bill Milliken, Jim Blanchard, John Engler, Jennifer Granholm and Rick Snyder.

So when asked for her one-word reaction, Whimer scoffed ever so slightly. Without hesitation, she replied with a definitive: "No."

"All this speculation is such a distraction from all the stuff that I'm really trying to get done and so I'm not going to engage in it," she said

Whitmer's problems have little to do with presidential politics. Since Democrats visited the state for a second series of debates, the Michigan governor has been locked in a power struggle with House and Senate Republicans over road funding.

Whitmer had initially planned to have a long term road funding section in the budget. After Republicans refused to budge on the issue, she relented - delaying talks on funding until after the budget.

“The people of Michigan deserve leadership in Lansing that will work to continue providing them with services they depend on every day," she said in a statement. "In conversations over the weekend, we’ve agreed that the best course of action is to immediately begin target-setting with legislative and executive leadership to get a budget passed by October 1st.”

However, Whitmer has been critical of Republican leadership since the party ended their legislative session without more progress made on the budget. Since returning to Lansing, officials have been working to strike a deal to keep the state's government open.

Despite the governor's denial that she's being considered for Vice President, some Republicans still criticized her for trying to polish her national image at the expense of problems back at home.

Other major moves made by Whitmer include a flavored e-cigarette ban and lowering car insurance prices.