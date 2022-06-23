After New York's gun law is struck down, what's the future for Michigan?

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down New York's concealed carry statute that requires an individual to establish "proper cause" in order to obtain a license.

The law - which said in order to carry a concealed handgun in public, you have to give a good reason to carry that weapon - has been in place since 1913 but on Thursday, the highest court ruled it violates the Constitution by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.

The move comes as America grapples with a gun violence epidemic.

The 6-3 ruling was issued Thursday and Action Impact Gun Store Owner Bill Kucyk called it a great decision, even if it doesn't affect Michigan or 43 other states. That's because Michigan's law about having a reason to own a gun was nixed in 2001.

"I don't need to (know why you want the gun). If you're going to carry it concealed, you're going to need a license," Kucyk said.

If you want to have the weapon concealed, you must take an eight-hour class, but otherwise a class isn't required. Even then, Kucyk said you don't have to disclose the information that you plan to carry a concealed gun.

"I don't know what other restrictions you can put on it," he said.

As for the government asking for a reason to purchase the gun, Kucyk has a big issue with that.

"OK, and then you're gonna trust the government then to arbitrarily decide your reasons are a good one?"

But in a tweet, Attorney General Dana Nessel is happy with a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress - but not with this ruling - saying the public is desperate for common sense reform yet the Supreme Court just increased the burden on states to keep people safe.

"You don't have to say why you want that concealed weapon pistol license, that's what they decided," Kucyk said. "That's what we have in Michigan."