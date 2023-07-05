After two more U.S. mass shootings, officials plead with Michigan public to be safe this summer

Two mass shootings this week - one in Baltimore that injured 30 and another in Philadelphia that killed five - were sobering reminders of the prevalence of gun violence in the U.S.

They're both examples of the potential risk that firearms pose in areas with large crowds, which public safety advocates in Michigan hope to emphasize during gatherings this year.

And with plenty of summer left in 2023, police hope the public will help them in that effort.

"Let's leave the guns at home. I understand it. I get it. I work in the community and I understand the mindset where I have to feel safe but we are going to have a good time, we're going to celebrate," said Quincy Smith with Ceasefire in Detroit.

"If you are partying at home make sure the weapons are put up, make sure they’re secure, so kids don’t have access to them."

Next year, it will be illegal for someone to have a weapon at home and not safely locked away if children are in the home. But it's never too late to start practicing the safety measure now, Smith says.

Another facet of the shootings, according to police, are people exercising their frustrations without thinking. Smith ties the behavior to emotional intelligence.

"It's okay to walk away," he said. "It’s ok to take a few seconds to walk away and say ‘I need to decompress and get my composure’."

Detroit police are also asking the public to help them - mainly by phoning 911 before tempers flare to the point of shooting.

If someone sees commotion building in a crowd or an argument brewing, dial authorities and let police come out and escalate the situation.