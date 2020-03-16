Aftershocks of COVID-19 restaurant shutdown already being felt

In less than a week we have gone from the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Michigan to 54 as of Monday.



During that span we arrived at today's executive order from the governor that restaurants not allow in-store dining at all until March 30th. And while that has been in effect for just a few hours, a toll is being taken.

The latest tactic of slowing the spread of COVID-19 looks like empty streets and notes on restaurant doors while there are empty tables and chairs inside. In the meantime, Detroit's downtown is a ghost town.

By order of the governor restaurant had to stop serving dine in customers at 3 p.m. Monday - but could still offer carry out or delivery. The Detroit restaurant Calexico chose to close altogether and let the dust settle.

"We have some opportunity to do some carry out we decided we will close at 3," said Theo Oresky, operating partner, Calexico Detroit. "We are going to step back, readjust and then reopen for carry out and delivery service."

They say their main concern is safety and then taking care of their 50 employees.

"The margin of profit in the restaurant or hospitality industry is not huge," he said. "So you always have to be conscious of your costs and they say the most controllable cost is labor but you don't want to impact the people who work for you."

But he knows not every restaurant can take a wait and see approach.

"The finer dining restaurants will have a harder time weathering the storm," Oresky said. "Those are my friends and I pray and worry for them."

"It's imperative to me that we make it and I will do everything I can to make sure that happens," said Omar Mitchell.

Mitchell owns the Table No. 2 restaurant on Livernois. His establishment just barely survived an 8-month long construction project.

"We lost about 70 percent of sales," he said, adding that he didn't lay off a single worker. "Now to be faced with this, it is definitely devastating."

In order to survive, the fine dining establishment will be offering carry out curbside and delivery.

"Every single order that comes through our door we will give them 50 percent off, they can use the code on the website," Mitchell said.

Mitchell has also set up a GoFundMe for his workers.

"Just for my employees, so they can continue to get paid weekly for the next two or three months," Mitchell said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he'll take steps to help ease the process for restaurants.

In these uncertain times determination seems to be the rally cry at least for now.

"I think our city is vibrant right now and when you tell people not to be vibrant and to hold back and when they do come back they are going to explode," Oresky said. "I'm excited for that."

The temporary shutdown also applies to casinos, fitness centers, movie theaters, libraries and more. Any place where masses can gather indoors is basically closed for the next two weeks.