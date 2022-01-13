Agents seized 14,590+ pounds of drugs, 40K rounds of ammo at Michigan international border entries in FY 2021

article

Customs and Border Protection agents seized thousands of pounds of drugs, 40,000 rounds of ammunition, $5.6 million, and more at Michigan's five ports of entry during the 2021 fiscal year.

See a list of everything seized below.

Michigan's ports of entry handled by the CBP Detroit Field Office include the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, and Detroit Metro Airport.

During the year, there were 2.3 million truck crossings and $138 billion worth of goods imported into the U.S.

"Every day, the men and women of the Detroit Field Office put themselves and their families at risk during everyday encounters with the public to ensure our border security mission is a success," said Christopher Perry, the director of Field Operations for CBP in Detroit.

Agents arrested 181 people in the past fiscal year. Reasons for arrest include narcotics smuggling, human smuggling, firearms violations, and fraud.

Items seized by CBP in FY 2021

Drugs

Marijuana – 14,324 pounds (up almost 2,800% from FY 2019)

Cocaine – 240 pounds

Methamphetamine – 25.5 pounds

Fentanyl – 2.8 pounds

Firearms/Ammo

181 firearms

40,000 rounds of ammo (up 650% from FY 2020

Undeclared Currency

$5.6 million (up 30% from FY 2020)

Agriculture

