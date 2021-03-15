Weed, handgun seized at Blue Water Bridge after man refused entry into Canada

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found weed and an unregistered handgun in the vehicle of a man trying to come into the country after being denied entry into Canada on March 7.

Marijuana was found hidden in a peanut can. (Photo: CBP)

According to officials, a secondary vehicle examination was performed at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. It was discovered that the 42-year-old man had a gun, 32 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 27 grams of marijuana hidden in a peanut container.

Authorities seized the marijuana and weapon.