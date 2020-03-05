AG's office needs funding, cooperation from UofM before investigating sex crimes

Michigan's attorney general told reporters on Thursday her office lacks the resources to start an investigation into alleged sex crimes by a University of Michigan doctor.

Dana Nessel said that without funding support from the legislature, as well as a guarantee to cooperate from the school, her office would be hamstrung in its work.

"Without not just funding from the legislature, but without a commitment from the University of Michigan to wave all privileges there would be no sense in us moving forward on an investigation and we wouldn't have the resources to do it," she said.

Already engrossed in other sex crime investigations involving Michigan State University and the Catholic Church of Michigan, Nessel said starting another investigation would send the wrong message victims of the crime.

"And the last thing we want to do is give people false hope that we're gonna be able to truly explain exactly what it is that occurred," she said.

Nessel's press conference happened the same day victims of Robert Anderson, the now-deceased sports doctor for the University years ago, spoke about the experiences they had while attending the school.

Flanked by survivors from the Larry Nassar, the disgraced MSU doctor who was convicted of a swath of other sexual assaults, several gave harrowing tales of what they recall.

Advertisement

RELATED: U-M sex assault survivors share 'horror stories' of Robert Anderson abuse

"What happened in Ann Arbor was a horror story," said Robert Stone

"Things got weird when Dr. Anderson made me lay on his table and removed my underpants," said JP DesCamp.

Since the first accusation of sexual assault was made, the university said it has received more than 100 tips from other victims.