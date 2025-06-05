Air Quality Advisory issued in Southeast Michigan due to wildfire smoke

article

The Brief An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Southeast Michigan through Friday morning. According to AirNow, the air quality in Detroit at 11 a.m. Thursday currently falls into the "Unhealthy" range. It is expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups both Thursday and Friday.



Southeast Michigan is under an Air Quality Advisory through Friday morning as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to move into the state.

The advisory, which was issued at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, is set to expire at noon Friday.

Areas impacted:

Counties under the advisory include Midland; Bay; Huron; Saginaw; Tuscola; Sanilac; Shiawassee; Genesee; Lapeer; St. Clair; Livingston; Oakland; Macomb; Washtenaw; Wayne; Lenawee, and Monroe.

Additional advisories have also been issued for areas outside of Metro Detroit.

Why you should care:

According to EGLE, an Air Quality Advisory is issued when two or more (or widespread) monitors are expected to reach or exceed the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups USG, Orange air quality index (AQI) threshold.

Learn more about these levels below.

An Alert is called when two or more (or widespread) monitors are expected to reach or exceed the Unhealthy threshold.

According to AirNow, the air quality in Detroit at 11 a.m. Thursday currently falls into the "Unhealthy" range. It is expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups both Thursday and Friday.

Air quality levels

Green (0-50 AQI)

Good - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Yellow (51-100 AQI)

Moderate - Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Orange (101 to 150 AQI)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red (151-200)

Unhealthy - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Purple (201-300)

Very Unhealthy - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

Maroon (301+)

Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

Air quality health tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens, it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone:

Stay indoors with the doors and windows closed using MERV-13 or better air filtration.

Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner, and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Call or text 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a shelter or cooling center nearby.

Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a portable room unit, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If you don’t have access to those filter systems, you can create a temporary air purifier with a 2012 or newer box fan and attaching a MERV-13 or higher air filter to it. Information is available online.

Keep activity levels low.

Avoid outdoor activities.

Use N95 style masks if you have to be outside. Surgical and cloth masks are not recommended as they are not designed to prevent breathing in the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke.