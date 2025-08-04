Air quality alert continues in Metro Detroit causing respiratory issues across region

The Brief An air quality alert due to the Canadian wildfires was extended through Tuesday. Clinic visits are up due to respiratory issued through Metro Detroit, said one doctor.



Coughing a lot lately? You’re not alone. Those wildfires from Canada are causing Metro Detroit a lot of problems, including an air quality alert that continues tonight.

The backstory:

Belle Isle gives the best view of Detroit, but it’s hazy with the Ambassador Bridge barely visable.

Thousands of wildfires from Canada, in areas thousands of miles away, like Manitoba, are some of the worst in history according to the government.

The air quality alert was supposed to run until midnight tonight, but was extended through Tuesday.

Free clinics like HUDA - Detroit’s Health Unit on Davison Avenue and urgent cares all around Metro Detroit- swamped because of these Canadian wildfires.

The coughs are real and even if you have only some symptoms, it’s good to get them checked out.

"Dr. Mush" is board certified in emergency medicine, and the medical Director at HUDA. We caught up with him at his clinic in Lincoln Park.

"We’ve had an unprecedented amount of asthma attacks and active airway diseases," said Dr. Wasfeh Musheinesh.



The advice to all his patients is to minimize outdoor activities, unless breathing becomes real bad.

"If anybody’s actually going through these things seek help because right now it’s not a joke," the doctor said.