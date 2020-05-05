Airbnb says no parties at Detroit homes to ban guests, will cooperate with police 

article

Airbnb is warning guests not to party at host's homes in Detroit or they will be banned from the vacation service and the company work with police to investigate.

In a statement from the company, Airbnb said it typically allows hosts to set their own rules but during COVID-19, the company said 'public health must come first' and is threatening to ban guests who party at homes.

Airbnb said they've already announced that hosts cannot authorize parties or events where mandates are in place that prohibit events and gatherings. Michigan is under a stay at home order through May 15 and under a state of emergency through May 29th. Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders, gatherings of any kind are prohibited.

Because of that, Airbnb said guests who violate the policy and hold a party at a home in Detroit will be banned. Plus the company said it will be cooperating with Detroit Police in any investigations relating to parties or violations of public health mandates.

The company has disabled several search functions on its site, including 'event-friendly' filter and the "parties and events allowed" rule from the House Rules of any Detroit listings that formerly authorized parties.

The restrictions appear to be having an effect as the state's daily case and death count have seen precipitous declines since peaking in early April. In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan said the city is experiencing among the sharpest declines in COVID-19 related illnesses.

Airbnb said it is offering over 100,000 places to stay for COVID-19 responders

"We are incredibly proud of hosts in cities around the world who have offered their homes to those on the front lines and in need of shelter, and we thank them for providing this critical need for safe accommodations at such an important moment in history," the company said in a statement.

Airbnb said it would evaluate policy adjustments as government and health authorities relax mandates on social distancing.