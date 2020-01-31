Airline passengers flying U.S. to China taking extra precautions against Coronavirus

A family flying on Delta Airlines to return back home to China are considering themselves fortunate to get a flight out of the U.S. after Delta announced Friday that it was suspending all flights from the U.S. to China starting next Thursday until April 30th.

Concerns grow over the spread of the Coronavirus, a potentially fatal respiratory disease.

United Airlines is also taking steps to stop the spread of the virus, it will also suspend flights starting next Thursday until March 28th.

Airline Passengers flying to China taking extra precautions against Coronavirus.

But for American Airlines the halt on flights from the U.S. and mainland China started Friday.

The Airport Authority is working with the CDC, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and its airline partners to help prevent the spread of the virus.

One woman who’s heading back home to China has confidence that her country will do everything possible to prevent the virus from getting out of control.

