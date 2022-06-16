Alabama church shooting: Multiple injuries, 1 in custody after active shooter

There are reports of several people injured at a church just outside of Birmingham after an active shooter incident.

Police said they got a call of an active shooter around 6:22 p.m. CDT at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Emergency crews surround a church just southeast of Birmingham, Alabama after a report of a shooting on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

Vestavia Hills police say multiple people have been injured after an active shooter call at the church. The exact number of victims and their conditions were not immediately available.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Officers were going room-by-room clearing the building.

Police surround a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama after a report of an active shooter incident on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

WBRC reports the shooting happened during a "Boomers Potluck" dinner start started at 5 p.m. at the parish hall of the church. It was not immediately clear if those at the event were the target of the shooter.

Vestavia Hills is located in the Birmingham area, about 5 miles southeast of the city.

