Alcohol believed to be factor after speeding driver runs red light, causing fatal crash in Harper Woods
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A speeding driver caused a fatal crash early Tuesday when they ran a red light in Harper Woods.
Police said a driver in a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling east on Venier when they ran the red light at north Harper just before 12:40 a.m. The Expedition struck a 2014 Dodge Charger and kept going. It then hit a 2011 Cadillac CTS.
The Expedition continued before hitting a tree.
The driver in the CTS was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of the Charger, a passenger in the Charger, and the Expedition driver are all in temporary serious condition.
Police believe alcohol was a factor, and charges are pending against the Expedition driver.