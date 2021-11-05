Alcohol, speed believed to be factors after 20-year-old crashes into trees in Oakland County

A 20-year-old Springfield Township man is hospitalized after he crashed into two trees Wednesday night in Oakland Township.

Authorities said the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was traveling north on Orion Road when he drove his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado off the roadway south of Clarkston Road just after 11:15 p.m.

The man was airlifted to Beaumont Royal Oak, where he is listed in serious condition.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Toxicology results from a blood draw are pending.