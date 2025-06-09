Alcohol suspected in Michigan crash that killed woman
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police believe a driver was intoxicated when he crashed a vehicle in Tuscola County over the weekend, killing his passenger.
According to Michigan State Police, the 45-year-old Akron man was driving a Buick Regal north on Unionville Road in Almer Township around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. While approaching M-24, he lost control on the curve, when through the stop sign, and crashed into a ditch.
A 39-year-old Vassar woman who was in the front seat was killed, while the driver suffered serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol was a factor.
The Source: Michigan State Police provided details for this story.