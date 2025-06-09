Alcohol suspected in Michigan crash that killed woman

The Brief A woman who was a passenger in a car died in a crash on Saturday night. Police believe a 45-year-old man driving was intoxicated when he lost control and crashed into a ditch in Tuscola County. The driver was seriously injured.



Police believe a driver was intoxicated when he crashed a vehicle in Tuscola County over the weekend, killing his passenger.

According to Michigan State Police, the 45-year-old Akron man was driving a Buick Regal north on Unionville Road in Almer Township around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. While approaching M-24, he lost control on the curve, when through the stop sign, and crashed into a ditch.

Related article

A 39-year-old Vassar woman who was in the front seat was killed, while the driver suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol was a factor.