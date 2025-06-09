Expand / Collapse search

Alcohol suspected in Michigan crash that killed woman

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 9, 2025 12:42pm EDT
The Brief

    • A woman who was a passenger in a car died in a crash on Saturday night.
    • Police believe a 45-year-old man driving was intoxicated when he lost control and crashed into a ditch in Tuscola County.
    • The driver was seriously injured. 

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police believe a driver was intoxicated when he crashed a vehicle in Tuscola County over the weekend, killing his passenger. 

According to Michigan State Police, the 45-year-old Akron man was driving a Buick Regal north on Unionville Road in Almer Township around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. While approaching M-24, he lost control on the curve, when through the stop sign, and crashed into a ditch.

A 39-year-old Vassar woman who was in the front seat was killed, while the driver suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol was a factor. 

The Source: Michigan State Police provided details for this story. 

