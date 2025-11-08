Alcohol suspected in wrong-way I-75 crash that injured three, police say

article

The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 near Holbrook in Detroit early Saturday. Michigan State Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor. Officials closed the freeway for about four hours during investigation.



Three people were hospitalized early Saturday after a wrong-way driver caused a crash on northbound Interstate 75, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. near Holbrook when troopers began receiving reports of a Dodge Durango traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75. Shortly after the first calls came in, a collision was reported, officials said.

When troopers arrived, they found a Subaru with both occupants trapped inside.

The 26-year-old driver from Detroit suffered broken bones and possible internal injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. A 65-year-old passenger, also from Detroit, was hospitalized with internal injuries.

The 38-year-old man driving the Durango was also taken to the hospital for head injuries.

What they're saying:

"The investigation is continuing into this crash and alcohol appears to be a factor," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a release. "The freeway was closed for approximately four hours for cleanup. I want to remind drivers to not get behind the wheel impaired. There are so many other ways to get around."

What's next:

MSP will continue to investigate the crash.