Alcohol use suspected in motorcycle crash that killed Michigan woman, injured man

Authorities believe a woman may have been intoxicated when she crashed a motorcycle over the weekend in Lenawee County.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, the 34-year-old Hillsdale woman was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Devils Lake Highway near Water's Edge Drive in Woodstock Township when she lost control around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The motorcycle went off the road and hit a mailbox in the 6900 block of Devils Lake Highway.

Both the driver and her passenger, a 36-year-old Hillsdale man, were ejected from the bike. Neither were wearing helmets, the sheriff's office said. A person who called 911 on the victims performed CPR until first responders arrived and pronounced the driver dead. The passenger was taken to a hospital for "potentially serious injuries."

A crash investigation is ongoing.