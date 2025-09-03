All I-96 ramp metering lights to go active Wednesday - What drivers need to know

The Brief All I-96 ramp metering traffic lights will be active beginning Wednesday. These lights at freeway entrances control the flow of traffic entering the freeway. The metering is designed to allows the freeway to continue moving at the posted speeds while helping drivers entering the freeway do so safely.



Drivers taking I-96 through Oakland County this week may encounter something new - stop lights at freeway entrances.

The lights aren't new, as ramp metering started on some of the entrance ramps in June, but the rest of the lights are expected to become operational this afternoon.

What is ramp metering?

What you need to know:

Ramp metering controls the flow of traffic that is entering the freeway. Instead of a large group of cars entering the freeway at once, drivers will be metered through a traffic signal that dictates when they can enter the freeway.

So, for traffic getting on at Novi Road, which is a busy intersection where Twelve Oaks Mall and other businesses all sit, during metering they will be on the ramp until the traffic light indicates it's time to enter.

The metering breaks up large platoons of entering traffic, which allows the freeway to continue moving at the posted speeds and helps drivers entering the freeway do so safely.

"They are traffic signals that will control when traffic is allowed to merge on an already congested freeway," said Diane Cross, spokesperson, MDOT. "The idea is to eliminate side crashes that come from merging or rear-end crashes.

"We are trying to eliminate as much of that as we can by controlling oncoming traffic and when it is allowed to merge."

How does ramp metering work?

Starting on Wednesday, ramp meters will be flashing yellow - meaning drivers should enter the freeway with caution. This will be the state the lights are in when traffic is light.

According to MDOT, the freeway and the ramp both have sensors built into them. The freeway will have sensors to determine when there is a large amount of traffic. When the sensors indicate that there is heavy traffic, it will send a signal to the lights to turn to the familiar red, yellow, green.

Once that happens, drivers on the ramp need to form two lanes and then come to a complete stop and wait for the green light. When the light turns green on the left lane, just one car in the left lane will enter the freeway. The right lane would then enter next, when their light turns green.

There may be delays in getting on the freeway, according to Cross.

"(It's better to have that delay be in a slower situation, than have it on traffic that is doing 55 (mph) to 75."

Drivers entering the ramp will see a flashing yellow sign that reads ‘Ramp metered when flashing’ - indicating to drivers to be ready to stop.

There will be sensors in the on-ramp as well. These sensors will help prevent on-ramp traffic from backing up onto the road.

If the light is red and a driver goes through it, it's a violation - the same as running a red light at a traditional traffic signal.

"I cannot say when (police) are going to have their enforcement," Cross said. "It is going to be like running a red light - and your insurance can be affected by it."

Where will ramp metering be installed?

Ramp metering is installed along eight on-ramps on I-96:

Southbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96

Southbound Milford Road to westbound I-96

Northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96

Wixom Road to westbound I-96

Southbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96

Southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96

Northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96

Northbound Novi Road to westbound I-96.

According to MDOT, ramp metering is used in states across the country and reduces crashes while improving travel times.