All Michigan adults are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next month

All Michiganders 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine April 5, the state announced Friday.

This new eligibility will go into effect less than a month after the state opened up eligibility to people 50 and older with preexisting conditions.

Before the vaccinations become available to all adults, people 16 and older who are considered high-risk because of disabilities or medical conditions, and all people 50 and older can get the vaccine starting March 22.

Detroit's TCF Center displays a sign 'Defeat Rona'. The center has been used as a COVID-19 vaccination site since January.

President Joe Biden recently said that he wanted all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

"The governor's action to expand eligibility has the potential to protect over a million Michiganders with disabilities. We couldn't be more appreciative," said Dessa Cosma, the executive director of Detroit Disability Power. "This would not have been possible without the actions of dozens of disability rights organizations across the state and we are ready as a resource for accessible implementation and delivery."

When vaccines become available to everyone, the state is still encouraging providers to schedule appointments and allocate vaccinations to residents based on the highest risk, including older people, essential workers, and frontline workers.

"Over 2.7 million doses of the safe and effective COVID vaccines have been administered in Michigan, and we are well on our way to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.