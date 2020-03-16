All Seasons senior complex resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of a West Bloomfield nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The senior lives at All Seasons, a senior living community which are located throughout metro Detroit. The All Seasons has not released many details, including whether the patient is a man or woman.

All residents at All Seasons are under self-quarantine and no family members are being allowed to visit at this time.

"It's really alarming, when it's right here at home, it's right here in your face, but it's scary," said Tris, a West Bloomfield resident.

A spokesperson for All Seasons told FOX 2, the resident from the West Bloomfield location is currently receiving care off site.

In a statement the spokesperson says:

"In recent weeks, we have taken proactive measures within the senior living communities ... inclusive of daily temperature assessments for all team members, closure of independent living communities to all non-essential visitors and the addition of complimentary delivery services that allow residents to stay within their individual homes should they choose to, and more."

The company says these steps have exceeded state recommendations and requirements. They are working closely with the health department at this time.

All Seasons says it will continue to follow their direction and to take all other measures necessary.