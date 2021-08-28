Expand / Collapse search

All smiles at the annual Mutt March at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks this weekend

By Veronica Meadows and Jack Nissen
SHELBY, Mich. - It was all smiles for the people and their four-legged friends at the annual Mutt March put on by Michigan Humane this weekend.

People and their pets gathered at Stony Creek Metropark Saturday morning, braving the weekend humidity and heat to turnout for the animal agency's fundraising walk. 

"This year's Mutt March campaign will once again celebrate the human-animal bond, engaging people and pets to enjoy pet-friend parks together," read a release from the event.

Those in attendance will have the chance to participate in a weekend-long scavenger hunt, pick up fundraising rewards, and interact with fellow dog-lovers for some on-site costume competitions. 

The best themed team and best human-animal duo will take home some accolades.

The fundraising event had three events scheduled for the weekend:

  • Saturday, August 289 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Stony Creek Metropark - Baypoint Beach6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Atwater Brewery, Grosse Pointe Park (After 6 on Kercheval Street Fest)
  • Sunday, August 299 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Kensington Metropark - Maple Beach