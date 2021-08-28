All smiles at the annual Mutt March at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks this weekend

It was all smiles for the people and their four-legged friends at the annual Mutt March put on by Michigan Humane this weekend.

People and their pets gathered at Stony Creek Metropark Saturday morning, braving the weekend humidity and heat to turnout for the animal agency's fundraising walk.

"This year's Mutt March campaign will once again celebrate the human-animal bond, engaging people and pets to enjoy pet-friend parks together," read a release from the event.

Those in attendance will have the chance to participate in a weekend-long scavenger hunt, pick up fundraising rewards, and interact with fellow dog-lovers for some on-site costume competitions.

The best themed team and best human-animal duo will take home some accolades.

The fundraising event had three events scheduled for the weekend:

