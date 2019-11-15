All the places in Michigan you can and can't buy recreational weed when business opens in December

Recreational use of cannabis was approved in Michigan last year, but sales of the substance won't kick off until the beginning of December. Despite its new status, the sale of marijuana won't be available everywhere in Michigan.

In fact, it won't be available for sale in most places in Michigan.

Of the 1,773 cities, villages and townships that dot Michigan, almost 1,400 of them have opted out of letting marijuana businesses set up shop - that's more than 78 percent of all locations in Michigan.

While communities are still adding themselves to the list, it took less than two weeks before cities opted out of their sale. After Michigan voters approved the legal recreational use of marijuana by a 55 to 44 percent margin, cities like Troy and Royal Oak passed ordinances forbidding marijuana retail stores from opening within their respective city limits.

Other cities that more recently decided to join that list include Allen Park, Walled Lake, and Keego Harbor - all of which voted against the measure by wide margins. Lincoln Park was the only city to vote 'yes' during this November election:

Lincoln Park Voted yes 1,751 - 1,374

Allen Park - Voted no 3,051 - 1,921

Walled Lake - Voted no 886 - 596

Keego Harbor - Voted no 309 - 163

Sales of marijuana got the green light earlier than expected, with the Marijuana Regulatory Agency announcing mid-November that businesses could start selling cannabis for recreational use Dec. 1. Residents can expect to find pot shops open in Ferndale, Warren, Pontiac, Ypsilanti, and Ann Arbor in the near future, but not many other places. It's likely as the MRA continues to refine regulations for how marijuana businesses operate, ordinances that outlaw them may become more lenient.

But until then, options will remain limited. You can find the unofficial list compiled by the MRA of areas that have opted out, which was updated as of recently as Nov. 8 here. You can also check a list of and metro municipalities below:

