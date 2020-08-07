All three Detroit casinos now open for business amid COVID-19 pandemic

The last of Detroit's three casinos reopened its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

After about four and a half months, MGM Grand Detroit opened at 15 percent capacity. The casino was set to open at 10am but opened early at 2 a.m. to avoid lines.

"My hope is when folks come into our doors they see the results of our efforts," said David Tsai, president of Midwest Group, MGM Resorts international. "We spent a lot of time thinking and in a lot of cases overthinking all the things that we can do in order to create an environment that we believe minimizes the spread of the virus."

Getting help from medical professionals, MGM Grand officials came up with a seven-point safety plan that requires employees and guests to have their temperatures checked upon entry and everyone must wear masks and practice social distancing.

"I don't feel safe really anywhere but you put the mask on and the gloves and it's the best you can do," one guest who did not wish to share their name told FOX 2.

"The key is everyone wearing a mask and social distancing," another guest Gaz Ismail said.

Officials say MGM Grand's gaming floor, including slots, table games and the BetMGM Sportsbook are all open but poker isn't available during this first reopening phase. Which didn't seem to be a dealbreaker for the guests there Friday.

"I'm so happy to just be able to do something that took me out of the reality that we're in and just change life and give us a good feeling," Ismail said.

The restaurants inside offer digital menus and virtual waitlists. Smoking is not allowed inside.

And to promote physical distancing a lot of the slot machines have been disabled and plexiglass barriers have been installed at many of the table games. Two hundred sanitizing stations are scattered throughout.

"Although we sanitize regularly we also encourage guests to sanitize their own slot machines before and after each use," Tsai said.

MGM is also giving guests masks to wear free of charge.

"As well as gloves, sanitizing wipes, whatever you need to feel comfortable while you're here with us," Tsai said.

MGM officials say if a guest tests positive after visiting they can alert the company through a special email address and MGM will alert the health department and work on contact tracing.

That email address is covid19@mgmresorts.com.