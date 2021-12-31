article

Multiple police departments worked to arrest a suspect wanted for armed robbery following a police chase that started in Detroit before ending in New Baltimore.

The 30-minute pursuit concluded around noon on Dec. 31 after the driver allegedly traveled on the wrong lanes of M-59 before crashing.

According to the New Baltimore Police Department, they managed to slow the suspect's vehicle before disabling it using a "pit maneuver."

The police chase is linked to an alleged armed robbery of a postal worker. The United States Postal Service confirmed they are investigating the robbery of one of their workers and have been in contact with Detroit police.

The chase ended on Green Street just after 12 p.m. Friday in front of a Dairy Queen.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, a young juvenile was found uninjured in the passenger front seat.

A firearm was also found and recovered from inside the vehicle as well.

Detroit police will be investigating the robbery case while New Baltimore police have been assigned to handle the crash.