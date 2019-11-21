Alleged cop killer had violent criminal background stretching back to 2009

Detroit police are not releasing the name of the suspect who allegedly shot two officers killing one of them with a high-powered rifle inside a home on Wyoming and Chippewa Wednesday night.

But new details are emerging about the alleged gunman. He was out on parole since March and the 28-year-old has a long criminal history.

"Going back to 2009 that was his first arrest and conviction relative to a home invasion followed by a series of violent crimes which ultimately landed him in jail where he served eight years," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

Investigators say he was at the house on Wyoming trying to find an ex-girlfriend. The people who live there felt threatened and called police. They were outside when officers arrived and when those officers went inside.

"It was very clear that this suspect was trying to bait the officers, he had a presence of mind, but what also was clear, he wanted suicide by cop," Craig said.

DPD Officer Rasheen McClain

The suspect was shot by other officers on the scene.

"He was shot in the arm we believe by the shotgun, because of the significant injury to his arm," Craig said. "That's when he released the weapon."

Craig says the suspect shot up the same house on Wyoming two weeks ago because a relative of his former girlfriend wouldn't let him inside. No one inside was hurt in that shooting.

The suspect may be arraigned as early as Friday. When that happens, his name will be released.

Craig said although he believed the suspect may have had tactical training, he added that there is no record of him being in the military.

