Alleged drunk driver crashes into Michigan State Police cruiser on Lodge freeway

article

A state trooper has a sore back after a drunk driver crashed into the back of a police cruiser on the Lodge Freeway early evening Tuesday.

The Michigan State Police officer was blocking off a lane on M-10 for a tow truck driver that was loading a disabled vehicle. Around 7:15 p.m., someone traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear end of the MSP squad car.

Taking place near Wyoming on M-10, the trooper managed to lessen the impact of the collision by accelerating forward after seeing the vehicle coming at them.

The suspect driver was a 60-year-old woman from Detroit. She did not suffer any injuries but requested to go to the hospital.

According to police, she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Both the police cruiser and the woman's white sedan suffered damage.

MORE: 400 cameras coming to Detroit freeways to reduce violent crimes

Results from a blood test are pending.

"Make sure you move over for emergency vehicles," said Lt. Mike Shaw. "The law requires you to slow 10 mph below the speed limit and move over a lane if safe to do so. We also want to remind drivers to not drive impaired. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries in this crash."