Alleged fraudulent COVID-19 treatments spark FBI raid of Shelby Twp medical spa

When a doctor prescribes a treatment for the coronavirus, some might say, beware.

That's what Dr. Charles Mok of the Allure Medical Spa was doing. In a recording, he says “At Allure Medical we are offering high dose, intravenous, vitamin C to all essential workers who are exposed to COVID-19."

But on Thursday the FBI, along with the Department of Health and Human Services-raided Allure Medical Spa on 26 Mile Road and Van Dyke in Shelby Township, just before 8 a.m.

"Allegations that the clinic provided fraudulent treatments for COVID-19 and that the clinic did not observe proper protocols to protect patients and staff from the virus," said Mara Schneider, FBI spokesperson.

Well over a dozen FBI agents, armed with a search warrant, dressed in protective clothing, were seen taking out boxes of medical records and other evidence, and sorting them in three make-shift tents, in the Allure parking lot.

The Allure Medical Spa in Shelby Township was raided Thursday. Inset: Dr. Charles Mok, Allure owner.

"This is not a typical evidence response team search," Schneider said. "We would not normally do what ends up being more of a document heavy search. But because of the concerns that we don't know what we're walking into, we have our specialty teams here with the appropriate personal protective equipment."

And the information the Feds wanted had to do with the vitamin C infusion.

"If you qualify, we will accept whatever your insurance coverages- even if it's nothing," Mok said in a recording.

A doctor affiliated with Allure, but who wanted to remain anonymous, told Fox2- that "vitamin C infusion, is a common practice in the US because it boosts the immune system."

It has been given repeatedly to Covid-19 patients in intensive care settings to help reduce the symptoms of Covid-19 on a daily basis. This doctor said that Dr. Mok is "ahead of the curve in this type of treatment and has always put the patience health first, often treating them for free."

Mara Schneider, FBI spokesperson

"I've gone there for several years and always found them to be so welcoming and helpful and informative," said Nancy Smith, an Allure patient.

The FBI said that no one is in custody, no arrests were made but they did say that this was an ongoing investigation.