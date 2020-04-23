FBI raids Shelby Township's Allure Medical Spa Thursday morning

The FBI is executing a raid on a Shelby Township medical business Thursday morning.

Federal law enforcement officials entered Allure Medical Spa, located at 8180 26 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Township. Officials would not confirm the reason for the raid.

Officials outfitted in tactical gear were spotted outside the building around 8:00 in the morning. Joining them were U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In mid-April, Allure Medical announced its founder Dr. Charles Mok was providing high-dose intravenous Vitamin C Therapy to all essential Michigan workers at risk of contracting COVID-19. A press release issued April 16 said the vitamin was being used in hospitals around the country to treat the most severe symptoms associated with the virus.

While Allure has several locations, the FBI was only focused at its 26 Mile location.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for more details.