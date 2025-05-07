Alleged human trafficking operation in Detroit discovered by investigators

The Brief Two women were saved from an alleged sex trafficking operation in Detroit. The alleged torture happened at unit number 9 of an apartment complex on Detroit’s west side. Two people have been arrested and held on bond.



Investigators stumbled onto a possible human trafficking operation, as it started as a call for a strong-arm robbery where Detroit police uncovered two women held captive.

What they're saying:

Commander Anthony O’Rourke with Detroit police said a simple 911 call led to two women being saved.

"They’re definitely not trying to help them," he said. "They're trying to make a profit off of their addictions."

The alleged torture happened at unit number 9 of an apartment complex on Detroit’s west side.

There, two women were allegedly held against their will, drugged up, and forced into prostitution.

"It seems like they were being held there against their will for the acts of prostitution," O’Rourke said.

The backstory:

Last week, a man who answered an ad on a known prostitution website went to meet a woman. When he arrived, he said something seemed off when he encountered Dirlain Moore and Diamond Clark.

They allegedly tried to shake him down for cash.

He called Detroit police, who came in for what they thought would be a strong-arm robbery. The two victims answered the door, and the officers' instincts kicked in.

"We were able to put it together and get a lengthy amount of charges on the two suspects in this case," O’Rourke said.

Dig deeper:

Evidence from interviews with the women and paraphernalia from the apartment led to the arrest of Moore and Clark by the Detroit police vice squad. They’re charged with human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment.

Diamond Clark allegedly took photos of the women and posted them on sites to lure men in, but they didn’t see the profit; it went right to her Cash App.

Her associate, Dirlain Moore, was the brute. He was charged with assault too, allegedly keeping the two women hooked on drugs and dependent. His criminal history dates back to the 90s with three weapons charges and even a second-degree murder conviction.

What's next:

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office suggested in court there are more women who were forced into this operation, but at least two are now safe.

"The unknown is how long could this have gone on for, how long would they be taken off the streets against their will," said O’Rourke.

Both have cash bond set at $500,000 each, and as of Wednesday night, they are still in custody.