Allen Park girl dies in two-vehicle crash after suspect runs red light

A young girl has died after a two-vehicle crash in Taylor early Wednesday morning.

Police say a vehicle was passing through an intersection at Telegraph and Northline when another vehicle ran a red light and collided with the victim.

The girl, a 12-year-old, was taken to the Oakwood Heritage Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Taylor police said the two-vehicle crash happened around midnight in the westbound lane of Northline.

A vehicle being driven by a 45-year-old from Allen Park had started traveling on a green signal over the southbound lane of Telegraph when another vehicle ran a red light and struck the victim.

The driver of the victim vehicle suffered a lacerated liver and several broken ribs. The 12-year-old girl, who also was from Allen Park, died.

Police say they administered CPR to the girl at the scene before transporting her to Beaumont.

The suspect, a 20-year-old from Taylor, was taken to the hospital and is under police custody with charges pending.